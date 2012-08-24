FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares close down 1 pct at lowest since March 2009
#Financials
August 24, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares close down 1 pct at lowest since March 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares closed at their lowest in almost 3-1/2 years on Friday, dragged lower by the growth-sensitive coal sector after weak earnings compounded fears about the impact of the economic slowdown on companies’ profitability.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1 percent on the day and 1.1 percent on the week at 2,092.1, suffering a second-straight weekly loss. The CSI300 Index shed 1.2 percent on the day and 1.6 percent this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

