Shanghai shares close down 1.7 pct, lowest since March 2009

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares suffered their worst day in two weeks on Monday as investors lowered expectations of policy easing measures by China, with non-banking financial firms falling the most.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.7 percent to 2,055.7, the lowest close since March 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 2.1 percent.

China Premier Wen Jiabao’s comments, while on a visit to Guangdong over the weekend pledging new measures aimed at stablising export growth, were seen by some market watchers as diminishing the chances of Beijing reducing bank reserve requirements or cutting interest rates. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)