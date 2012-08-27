FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares close down 1.7 pct, lowest since March 2009
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares close down 1.7 pct, lowest since March 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares suffered their worst day in two weeks on Monday as investors lowered expectations of policy easing measures by China, with non-banking financial firms falling the most.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.7 percent to 2,055.7, the lowest close since March 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 2.1 percent.

China Premier Wen Jiabao’s comments, while on a visit to Guangdong over the weekend pledging new measures aimed at stablising export growth, were seen by some market watchers as diminishing the chances of Beijing reducing bank reserve requirements or cutting interest rates. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.