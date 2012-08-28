FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares close up 0.9 pct, BaoSteel jumps on buyback plan
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai shares close up 0.9 pct, BaoSteel jumps on buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares produced their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in the steel sector after Baoshan Iron & Steel (BaoSteel) announced plans to buy back up to 5 billion yuan ($786.6 million) of shares.

Market talk of a similar buyback for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) spurred a reversal of midday losses on mainland benchmark indices and a rebound from 3-1/2 year lows, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.9 percent at 2,073.2, its best daily gain since Aug. 6. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)

