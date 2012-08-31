FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares close down 0.3 pct, post 4th straight monthly loss
August 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares close down 0.3 pct, post 4th straight monthly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slid to their lowest close since February 2009 on Friday, deepening August losses, which were their fourth-straight monthly decline after first half corporate earnings disappointed with little prospect of imminent recovery.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent on the day and down 2.7 percent in August at 2,047.5. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.3 percent on the day and 5.5 percent this month. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Ron Popeski)

