China shares eke out gains, infrastructure strong after Wen comments

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China shares eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, powered by strength in infrastructure-related stocks after comments from Premier Wen Jiabao spurred hopes of more fiscal stimulus.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings reversed midday losses to end up 0.4 percent at 2,320.1. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent.

Late on Tuesday, Wen told the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that Beijing could utilise a 100 billion yuan ($15.8 billion) fiscal stability fund to boost economic growth if needed. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)