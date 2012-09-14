FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares inch up after Fed action, but slip to weekly loss
#Financials
September 14, 2012

China shares inch up after Fed action, but slip to weekly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares rose on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a bold new stimulus plan to spur the economy and job creation, but gains on the day failed to erase losses on the week.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.7 percent on the day, but was down 0.1 percent on the week at 2,315.5. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday, but slipped 0.2 percent this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)

