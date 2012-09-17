FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares fall over 2 percent, underperform Asian peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares suffered steep losses on Monday, underperforming other Asian markets, with the property sector weak after private data showed slack home sales, suggesting curbs on the sector have hit sales during the traditional peak season.

Typically the months of September and October are strong for property. Market watchers also said sentiment was negatively affected the ongoing anti-Japan unrest on the mainland, as automakers having joint ventures with Japanese brands were hard hit.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 2.5 percent at 2,258.7, its worst loss since June 4. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.1 percent, its worst loss since July 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)

