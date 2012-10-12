FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up ahead of economic data, post weekly gains
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares end up ahead of economic data, post weekly gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares ended slightly up in choppy Friday trade ahead of a tranche of fresh China data over the weekend, with strength in the banking sector outweighing weakness in property and resource-related sectors.

Beijing is due to post September trade data on Saturday and inflation on Monday. Money supply and loan growth data are expected by Monday.

The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent this week to 2,304.5. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

