China shares close at 1 month-low, financials weigh
October 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares close at 1 month-low, financials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest in a month on Monday, as investors sold shares to lock in profits on financial firms that have yet to post their third-quarter corporate earnings.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,235.9, its fifth-straight loss. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent. Both indices closed at their respective lowest since Sept. 26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)

