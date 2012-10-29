China shares close at 1 month-low, financials weigh

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest in a month on Monday, as investors sold shares to lock in profits on financial firms that have yet to post their third-quarter corporate earnings.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,235.9, its fifth-straight loss. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent. Both indices closed at their respective lowest since Sept. 26. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)