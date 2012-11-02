FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rise as banks climb, post best week in a month
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

China shares rise as banks climb, post best week in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China shares closed higher on Friday, posting their best week in a month, helped by strength in Chinese banks after official media reported that the central bank will redice reserve ratios for smaller banks if they meet loan-growth requirements.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed at 2,306.8 points, up 0.4 percent on the day and up 2.6 percent for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent on Friday and 2.5 percent this week.

For both indices, it was their best weekly showing since the week ending Sept. 30. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.