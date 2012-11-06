FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 6, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares post worst loss in more than a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China shares had their worst day in a more than a week on Tuesday, with retail investors spooked by a mainland news report that suggested institutional investors who previously invested in exchange-traded funds had sold into strength last week.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,292.2, its worst loss since Oct. 29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent, its worst loss since Oct. 26.

The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that redemptions last week in ETFs tracking mainland markets topped 2 billion units for only the fifth time this year, despite the fact that last week was the best in a month for mainland markets. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)

