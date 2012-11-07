FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares slip to lowest close in a week
November 7, 2012 / 7:07 AM / 5 years ago

China shares slip to lowest close in a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest in a week, plagued by weakness in the banking and property sectors after state media reported that bad loan ratios at the country’s top banks may triple by the end of the year.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,287.5 on Wednesday, a third straight daily loss, nudging it to its lowest close since Oct. 31. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat.

The official Financial News newspaper, run by China’s central bank, reported on Wednesday that bad debts could soar in the steel, shipbuilding and solar sectors as well as among exporters, local governments and property developers. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

