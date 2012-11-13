FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares close near 7-week lows on reports property curbs will stay
November 13, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares close near 7-week lows on reports property curbs will stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Onshore Chinese shares closed at their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday after state media reported that government curbs on the housing market would remain in place, raising fears that the ongoing Communist Party congress would spawn little change in economic policies.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 1.8 percent at 2,212.4 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.5 percent. Both closed at levels last seen in late September.

Several Chinese media outlets reported that China’s housing minister told reporters on Monday at the 18th party congress that he does not expect any loosening on restrictions on the sector. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

