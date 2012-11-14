China shares rebound from 7-week low, metal producers rise

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China shares rebounded on Wednesday from a seven-week low, helped by strong gains for metal producers after state media confirmed a Reuters report that Beijing had resumed stockpiling metals in a move aimed at supporting physical prices.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,223.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 2,055.4. Both indices had closed on Tuesday at their lowest since late September. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)