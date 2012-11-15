FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares revisit 7-week lows; banking, energy majors drag
November 15, 2012

China shares revisit 7-week lows; banking, energy majors drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Onshore Chinese shares sank to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s gains, as uncertainty lingered about the policies of China’s newly unveiled top leadership, led by Communist Party and military chief Xi Jinping.

Banking and energy majors were among the top drags on indexes, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) down 0.8 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shedding 2.2 percent.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.3 percent at 2,193.6, its lowest close since Sept. 26. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
