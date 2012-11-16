FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post 2nd weekly loss, CSI300 at lowest close since early 2009
November 16, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares listed in mainland China fell on Friday, underperforming Asia, and suffering a second straight weekly loss as investors reduced risk exposure on uncertainty about the policies of the country’s new leadership team.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.8 percent on the day and 2.8 percent on the week at 2,177.2, its lowest close since early 2009.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent on Friday, and 2.6 percent this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jacqueline Wong)

