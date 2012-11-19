CORRECTED-China stock indices close mixed; Shanghai index touches lowest since 2009

(Corrects Shanghai stock index code in second paragraph to )

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China stock indices closed mixed on Monday, following a late rally after the Shanghai Composite Index touched the lowest intra-day level in more than three years during early afternoon trade.

The CSI300 Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,175 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at 2,017 after it earlier hit 1,999.1, its lowest intra-day level since early 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)