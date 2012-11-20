FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slide, dragging CSI300 to lowest close since March 2009
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares slide, dragging CSI300 to lowest close since March 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares resumed a downward spiral on Tuesday, with Ping An Insurance among the biggest loser, sliding a further 3.2 percent after HSBC said it is planning to sell a $9.3 billion stake in the country’s second-largest insurer.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.5 percent at 2,164.9, a fourth-straight daily loss, dragging it to the lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent, closing at its lowest since Sept 26 this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.