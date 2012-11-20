China shares slide, dragging CSI300 to lowest close since March 2009

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares resumed a downward spiral on Tuesday, with Ping An Insurance among the biggest loser, sliding a further 3.2 percent after HSBC said it is planning to sell a $9.3 billion stake in the country’s second-largest insurer.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.5 percent at 2,164.9, a fourth-straight daily loss, dragging it to the lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent, closing at its lowest since Sept 26 this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)