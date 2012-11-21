China shares end higher, reverse earlier losses

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Onshore Chinese shares ended higher on Wednesday, strongly reversing early losses, with some Chinese premium alcohol counters and energy majors leading the rebound as volumes picked up in afternoon trade.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.4 percent at 2,194.9. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.1 percent after touching its lowest intra-day level since early 2009 in morning trade. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)