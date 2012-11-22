China shares fall as booze makers tumble on escalating safety fears

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares slipped on Thursday, dragged down by liquor makers after an official investigation found excessive toxic substances in products of spirit maker, Jiugui Liquor.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 0.8 percent at 2,177.6, falling off a one-week high set on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent as bourse volume dropped some 13 percent from Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)