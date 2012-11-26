China shares slip from near one-week high, stuck in recent range

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Onshore China shares slipped from near one-week highs on Monday trade, dragged by weakness in large cap liquor and financial counters, with benchmark indexes bound in a tight 40-50 point range for a sixth-straight session.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.8 percent at 2,175.6 Points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent. Both slipped from near one-week highs set on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

