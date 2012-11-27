Shanghai Composite closes below 2,000, first time since January 2009

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China shares posted a third-straight daily loss, dragging the Shanghai share index to its lowest close in nearly four years, led by cyclical counters on fears that economic growth could be compromised by banks’ limited lending capacity.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent at 1,991.2, the first time it closed below 2,000 points since January 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)