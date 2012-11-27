FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai Composite closes below 2,000, first time since January 2009
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai Composite closes below 2,000, first time since January 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China shares posted a third-straight daily loss, dragging the Shanghai share index to its lowest close in nearly four years, led by cyclical counters on fears that economic growth could be compromised by banks’ limited lending capacity.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent at 1,991.2, the first time it closed below 2,000 points since January 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.