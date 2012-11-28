China shares slip again, linger at near four-year lows

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Onshore Chinese shares suffered a third-straight daily loss on Wednesday as investors took profits on the year’s outperformers, pushing benchmark indices towards their lowest levels since early 2009.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.0 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent, sinking further from the 2,000-point level it closed below on Tuesday for the first time since January 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)