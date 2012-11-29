FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post 4th daily loss, brokerages lead intra-day reversal
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares post 4th daily loss, brokerages lead intra-day reversal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares posted their fourth-straight daily loss on Thursday with brokerages leading a reversal of midday gains after local media reported that the sector could be hit by cuts in fees.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,115.7 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 1,963.5, lingering at its lowest closing levels since January 2009.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on its website that there has been some discussion by key players in the brokerage industry of a 20 percent reduction in broker commission fees. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.