China shares end bad November with 1st gain in 5 days

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, with property and infrastructure-related sectors strong after local media reported Vice Premier Li Keqiang said urbanization will drive most of the country’s development in the next decade.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.1 percent on the day and 5.1 percent for the month at 2,139.7.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent on Friday from its lowest closing levels in nearly four years, trimming losses in November to 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)