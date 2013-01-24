FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end choppy session lower, intra-day reversal bodes ill
January 24, 2013

China shares end choppy session lower, intra-day reversal bodes ill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China shares finished a choppy session lower on Thursday as investors took profit on outperformers such as China Merchants Bank, triggering a sharp intra-day reversal on the benchmark indexes that could point to further losses.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1 percent at 2,582.8. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent as bourse volume hit the highest in more than a week.

Both indexes were up by as much 2 percent in early trade, but weakness in resources-related stocks helped trigger a reversal. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ron Popeski)

