December 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares extend gains, close at 4-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their highest in more than four months on Monday as investors, encouraged by more signs of reforms to come, added to a surge last week that put onshore markets on course for their first annual gain since 2009.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,366.7. The Shanghai Composite Index also climbed 0.5 percent. This was their highest close since Aug. 10.

After an annual policy-setting conference presided over by new Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency reported that China will maintain steady economic polices in 2013, leaving room for manoeuvre in the face of global risks while deepening reforms to support long-term growth. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

