China shares near 4-1/2-month high, financials strong
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 24, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares near 4-1/2-month high, financials strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Onshore China shares neared August closing highs on Monday, led by financials on expectations of greater inflows into the sector after state media reported that social security funds had allocated more money for investment.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.4 percent at 2,381.2, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent.

The official China Securities Journal newspaper reported that the National Social Security Fund has distributed funds to managers who have successfully applied to manage the increased fund allocation.

Gains, however, were limited by weakness in alcohol shares after Beijing banned the military brass from hosting boozy banquets, the latest anti-corruption move by new Communist Party chief Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

