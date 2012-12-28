FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares return to June highs, post 4th straight weekly gain
December 28, 2012

China shares return to June highs, post 4th straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares closed at their highest since June on Friday, with strength in the consumer and financial sectors helping benchmark indexes post a fourth-straight weekly gain.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 1.5 percent on the day and 4.6 percent on the week at 2,480.1. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent on Friday and 3.7 percent this week.

Both indexes closed at their respective highest since June 21. With one more day of trade in 2012, they are up 5.7 and 1.5 percent on the year, set for their first annual gain in three. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

