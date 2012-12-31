FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China shares end 2012 at 6-mth high, post 1st annual gain in 3 years
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China shares end 2012 at 6-mth high, post 1st annual gain in 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to omit private equity in para 2 to clarify eligible parties in CSRC ruling)

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares closed at their highest levels in six months on Monday, as strength in insurers and brokerages helped benchmark indexes post their first annual gain in three years.

China plans to allow eligible securities house and insurers’ asset management units to develop and manage mutual funds in a bid to reinvigorate an industry struggling to produce returns for investors.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.6 percent on the day at 2,523 points. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent.

The indexes rose 7.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, in 2012 after diving more than 20 percent in 2011.

Both closed at their highest since June 20, largely on the back of a surge in December. The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite soared 17.9 percent and 14.6 percent this month, their respective best monthly gains since July 2009.

Onshore China markets will be shut Jan. 1 to 3 and will reopen for the new year on Friday, Jan. 4. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.