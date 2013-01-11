FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have worst day in 4 months, snap 5-week winning streak
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares have worst day in 4 months, snap 5-week winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily loss in nearly four months on Friday, snapping a five-week winning streak after higher-than-expected December inflation crimped expectations for further monetary easing.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares closed down 1.9 percent on the day and 1.6 percent on the week at 2,483.2 Points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.8 percent on Friday and 1.5 percent this week.

China’s annual consumer inflation rate accelerated to a seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December on rising food prices, surpassing a 2.3 percent Reuters poll consensus -- although analysts say inflation will stay benign for 2013.

Friday’s losses were both indexes’ worst since Sept. 20 as investors took profits on property and brokerage counters, whose 2012 outperformance had stretched into the new year. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
