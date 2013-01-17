China shares post second day of losses ahead of Q4 GDP data

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares posted a second straight day of losses, slipping further from Tuesday’s 7-1/2-month high, with growth-sensitive counters leading the slide ahead of a slew of major Chinese economic data due on Friday.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.9 percent at 2,552.8 on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent. Losses over the last two days about halved gains from earlier this week.

China’s annual economic growth is expected to have quickened to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 7.4 percent in the third quarter. December data for housing prices, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales are also expected. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)