Positive data helps China shares to first gain in 3 days
January 18, 2013 / 7:09 AM / 5 years ago

Positive data helps China shares to first gain in 3 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares posted their first gain in three days on Friday, led by strength in growth-sensitive sectors after data showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by a slightly better-than-expected 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.7 percent at 2,595.4 points, bringing its gains for the week to 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent to 2,317.1, advancing 3.3 percent on the week.

China’s economy regained momentum in the final quarter of 2012, pulling out of a post-global financial crisis downturn that produced the slowest year of economic growth since 1999.

Evidence of a burgeoning recovery in exports, stronger than expected industrial output and retail sales, together with robust fixed asset investment, all signalled that Beijing’s pro-growth policy mix has gained sufficient traction to underpin a revival without yet igniting inflationary risks. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

