China shares slip to lowest in more than a week, Moutai dives
January 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares slip to lowest in more than a week, Moutai dives

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Friday, as distiller Kweichow Moutai tumbled 3.5 percent despite reporting a 2012 profit rise of about 50 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,571.7. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent. Both closed at their lowest since Jan. 17.

This week, they lost 0.9 and 1.1 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

