FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares mark best day in two weeks, financials strong
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

China shares mark best day in two weeks, financials strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China shares posted their best gain in two weeks on Monday, led by strength in the banking sector as investors welcomed comments from a senior central bank official that were seen as a tacit admission that bank profits need to be protected.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3.1 percent at 2,651.9. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Monday’s gains were their best daily showing since Jan. 14.

In comments carried in multiple Chinese newspapers, Pan Gongsheng, a deputy governor of the central bank, said deliberations over the pace of interest rate easing must consider banks’ profitability and ability to replenish capital, because they affect credit supply for the whole economy.

Investors also cheered a plan to double the number of A-share listings eligible for short selling or margin trading, bolstering shares of Chinese brokerages. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.