China shares close down more than 1 pct at lowest in a month
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 26, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares close down more than 1 pct at lowest in a month

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China shares reversed midday gains to sink to their lowest in about a month on Tuesday, with premium alcohol producers, railway and property counters hurt by local media reports ahead of the country’s annual parliamentary meetings next week.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 1.4 percent at 2,567.6, its lowest close since Jan. 17. The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.4 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 25. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

