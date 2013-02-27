FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rebound from multi-week lows, brokers lead
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 27, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares rebound from multi-week lows, brokers lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China shares rebounded from multi-week lows on Wednesday, led by strength in the brokerage sector, on easing of investment rules and expectations of greater liquidity in the money market.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.1 percent at 2,594.7 after falling to its lowest close since Jan. 17 on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent.

China’s market regulator issued draft rules on Tuesday that would make it easier for brokerages to package, securitise and resell a wide range of assets from real estate to receivables to commercial paper.

Adding to the sentiment, China’s central bank looked set to resume injecting liquidity into the money market, assuaging worries that recent moves to drain money signalled the beginning of a wider tightening cycle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.