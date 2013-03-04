FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property curbs send China CSI300 index to biggest daily loss since Nov. 2010
March 4, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Property curbs send China CSI300 index to biggest daily loss since Nov. 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index plunged on Monday to its steepest daily loss since November 2010, with the property and banking sectors diving in response to more tightening measures Beijing announced late last week to contain housing costs.

The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 4.6 percent at 2,545.7, its heaviest loss in a single day since Nov. 12, 2010. The Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 3.7 percent.

China’s cabinet announced late on Friday an increase in down payments and loan rates for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly. The announcement came ahead of the start of China’s annual parliamentary meetings.

A gauge of property developers listed in Shanghai dived 9.3 percent, its biggest daily loss since June 2008. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

