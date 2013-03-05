China shares claw back some ground as tightening jitters ebb

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session’s two-month closing low, with banks leading gains as fears of policy tightening eased.

China’s central bank refrained from draining or injecting funds into money markets on Tuesday, while official comments on its recent open market operations helped to ease worries about possible tightening, traders said.

The CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3 percent at 2,622.8 points, after recording its heaviest one-day loss in more than two years on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.3 percent.

China’s benchmark seven-day repo rate dipped 110 basis points early on Tuesday, pointing to an improvement in money supply conditions in the mainland.

The property sector stayed on the defensive after Monday’s steep losses, as outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated Beijing’s commitment to curbing speculative demand in the housing market at the National People’s Congress. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)