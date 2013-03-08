FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares deepen weekly losses with languid Friday
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares deepen weekly losses with languid Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese shares slipped on Friday, deepening losses on the week, as weakness in the brokerage sector outweighed strength for auto stocks after positive February sales.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,606.9, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent. This week, they slid 2.3 and 1.7 percent respectively.

Markets were little moved by data showing China’s exports dramatically exceeded expectations in February while imports were much weaker than forecast.

Data for inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales is due on Saturday, with monthly money supply and loan growth data expected from Sunday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

