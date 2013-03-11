FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post 3rd straight loss after patchy economic data
March 11, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

China shares post 3rd straight loss after patchy economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell for a third straight session on Monday after patchy economic data over the weekend raised doubts about the earnings outlook for Chinese firms.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,592.4. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.

China’s consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in February from a year ago, its highest in 10 months, while industrial production growth in the first two months of 2013 was the lowest since October 2012 - the starting point of China’s nascent economic recovery. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

