China shares suffer 5th straight loss, Shanghai Comp erases 2013 gains
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares suffer 5th straight loss, Shanghai Comp erases 2013 gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped into negative territory on the year after a fifth-straight daily loss on Wednesday, with the financial and property sectors hit by a media report saying Shenzhen imposed a freeze on housing prices for the year.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 1.1 percent at 2,527.5, its lowest close since Jan. 11. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent on Wednesday and is now down 0.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

