China shares snap five-day losing streak but gains tepid
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares snap five-day losing streak but gains tepid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares eked out their first gains in six days on Thursday, led by beaten-down financial counters which helped lifted benchmark indexes off their lowest levels in two months.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.3 percent at 2,534.3 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.3 percent.

The gains came in the weakest Shanghai volume since Dec. 24 as China’s money rates rose after the central bank drained funds again during scheduled open market operations. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

