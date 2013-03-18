FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares in worst day in 2 weeks, brokers hit as regulator change seen
March 18, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares in worst day in 2 weeks, brokers hit as regulator change seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily showing in two weeks on Monday, with the brokerage sector among the biggest index drags after Bank of China’s chairman Xiao Gang resigned, reportedly to replace Guo Shuqing as the country’s top securities regulator.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.5 percent at 2,502.5. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to close at its lowest since Dec. 28. This was their heaviest daily loss since March 4.

Haitong Securities dived 2.9 percent after the official China Securities Journal reported that Xiao was named head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission at a Sunday meeting of the agency. The report sparked worries that the departure of current chairman Guo Shuqing could slow reforms in the sector. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

