FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post best weekly showing since early February
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares post best weekly showing since early February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China shares eked out their fourth-straight day of gains on Friday, closing out their best week in nearly two months and lifted by strength in China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) ahead of its 2012 earnings report.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,618.3. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2 percent.

On the week, they climbed 3.1 and 2.2 percent, respectively, their best showings since the week that ended Feb. 1.

A slew of bellwether companies, ranging from Sinopec to China Construction Bank, are due to post final 2012 corporate earnings after the market close, with more lined up next week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.