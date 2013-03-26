FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares suffer worst loss in over a week on fundraising fears
March 26, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

China shares suffer worst loss in over a week on fundraising fears

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - China shares suffered their worst loss in more than a week on Tuesday after Everbright Securities won approval for a private share placement, stoking fears of a new wave of stock-offerings by brokerages.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.5 percent at 2,575.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.3 percent. For both, it was their heaviest one-day loss since March 18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

