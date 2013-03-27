FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post first rise in 3 days, alcohol producers dim gains
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 27, 2013 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

China shares post first rise in 3 days, alcohol producers dim gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China shares eked out a first gain in three days, as strength in the financial and property sectors outweighed weakness in liquor producers after local media reported Premier Li Keqiang repeated his call for “clean government” at a cabinet-level meeting.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended a choppy Wednesday session up 0.3 percent at 2,583.5. The Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.2 percent higher. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
