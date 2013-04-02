FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CSI 300 share index extends losing streak to 4th session
April 2, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

China's CSI 300 share index extends losing streak to 4th session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - China CSI 300 index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, led lower by pharmaceutical stocks after a newspaper reported that proposed drug price reforms may hurt distributors’ profits.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.3 percent at 2,486.4 Points, its lowest close since Jan. 11.

The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
