FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end holiday-shortened week at multi-month lows
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 3, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

China shares end holiday-shortened week at multi-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Mainland China shares failed to hold onto midday gains on Wednesday, with weakness in the property, energy and brokerage sectors dragging benchmark indexes to multi-month closing lows ahead of a two-day public holiday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.1 percent to its lowest closing level since mid-January.

The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent at 2,225.3, closing just above its 100-day moving average at 2,221.8 - a technical level it has traded above which since mid-December.

The two benchmarks each fell 0.5 percent this week. Mainland China financial markets are shut for the rest of the week and will resume trading on April 8. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.