China shares slide to 4-mth low, Shanghai Comp ends below 100-day MA
April 8, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed at their lowest since late December on Monday as markets reopened after a holiday break, with bird flu worries dragging tourism-related stocks lower while more sales curbs hurt the property sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.5 percent at 2,472.3. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent. Both closed at their lowest levels since Dec. 27.

The two benchmarks also dipped below their respective 100-day moving averages, but only the Shanghai index finished the day below that technical level for the first time since mid-December.

Mainland markets were closed Thursday and Friday for holidays. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

